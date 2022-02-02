NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Up 31.9% in January

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 32.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NMI by 103,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NMI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 28,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,612. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.