Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $28.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

JWN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 552.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

