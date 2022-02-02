Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires Sells 62,880 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NSC opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.59 and a 200-day moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

