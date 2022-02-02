Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $15.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.