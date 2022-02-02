Northcoast Research Upgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Buy

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,365,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

