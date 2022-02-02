Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 20.3% Higher

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC) traded up 20.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.83. 99,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 755,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.01 million and a PE ratio of -34.80.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.