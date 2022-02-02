NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOV.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

