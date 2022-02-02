Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NVFY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 78,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,528. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

