Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,349.00

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $190,576.77 and $77,349.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.48 or 0.99955973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055417 BTC.

About Novara Calcio Fan Token

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

