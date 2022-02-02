NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. NuGene International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

