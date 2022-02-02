NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. NuGene International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About NuGene International
