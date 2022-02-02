Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the December 31st total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NES opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

