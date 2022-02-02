NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $10.68 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NVR traded up $128.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,493.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,396. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,580.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5,239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,252.40.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.