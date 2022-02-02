NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by 350.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $208.38. 16,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.