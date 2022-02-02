NZS Capital LLC Purchases 7,486 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 1.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

