Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBELF opened at $7.62 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%. The business had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

