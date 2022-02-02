Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

OCGN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 431,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $924,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,500 shares of company stock worth $1,555,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

