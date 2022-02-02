Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $49,004.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00117333 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.