OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 4,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 93.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

