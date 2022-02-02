Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ODFL traded up $13.85 on Wednesday, reaching $320.04. 26,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $196.94 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.