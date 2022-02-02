OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 918.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $847,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

