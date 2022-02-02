OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 33,803 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29.

