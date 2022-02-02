Only1 Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $653,584.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

