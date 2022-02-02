Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 7,428 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after acquiring an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

