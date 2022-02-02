Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $508,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

