Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $708,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNQ opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

