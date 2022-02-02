Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

