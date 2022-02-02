Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.19 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

