Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,196 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mercury General by 99.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE:MCY opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.