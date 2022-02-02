Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 845 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.20 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

