Ontology Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ontology has a market cap of $432.35 million and $46.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00190757 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00401330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

