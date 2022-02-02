Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) Trading Up 70,566.7%

Shares of Onyx Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONXC) were up 70,566.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 7,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

About Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads.

