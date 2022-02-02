Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,435 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,394. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.