Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $177.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.15 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

