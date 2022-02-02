Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPEL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,800 shares of company stock worth $17,323,880. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.