Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

