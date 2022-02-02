Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNOM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

