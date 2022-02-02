Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

