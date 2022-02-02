Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.