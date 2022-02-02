Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $813,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

