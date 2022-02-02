Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

PCT stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.