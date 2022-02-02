Oppenheimer Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $141.05 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

