Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK opened at $290.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

