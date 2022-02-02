Opsens’ (OPS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:OPS traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 298,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,521. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.85. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.74.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

