Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,648. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

