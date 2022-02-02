Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $680.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOGEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a hold rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $700.00.

Shares of DOGEF opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $194.75.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

