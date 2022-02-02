Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 13,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODV shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$590.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

