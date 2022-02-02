Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OXLC opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

