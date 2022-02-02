Oxygen Market Cap Hits $31.59 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Oxygen has a market cap of $31.59 million and $2.31 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 50.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.