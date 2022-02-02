PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $158,597.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $29.31 million and $158,597.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007649 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,083,563,430 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

