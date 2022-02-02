PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,863. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

